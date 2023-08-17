Great River Honor Flight brings back memories, introduces new friends

31 veterans participated in the trip
By Stetson Miller
Updated: 24 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WGEM) - Veterans from Vietnam and other wars woke up early and flew from the Tri-States to Washington to get the chance of a lifetime to see some of the war memorials built in their honor.

Looking at names on the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Wall certainly brought back some tough memories for some on the Great River Honor Flight on Thursday like brothers Roy Benner and Kenny Benner.

“It’s a one-time lifetime thing is it’s an honor to come and see even the ones that get to come home and honor the ones that have come home, it’s emotional,” said Roy Benner.

The two were grateful to be among the 31 veterans on the trip, now the group’s 66th mission.

Roy said it was especially significant to see these memorials as Vietnam veterans.

“I’m glad to be here because even after I joined, after Vietnam, even when I came home with my uniform, I was called names. I had stuff thrown at me. You know, they didn’t have the ticker tape parade for the Vietnam War. Even these veterans that came home, you spit on you things. It’s all that you name calling. It is a great honor,” said Roy Brenner.

“It’s different than we get a lot of praise and thanks now,” said Kenny Benner.

The trip also brought together many veterans together who had never met before like Bill Graham and Randolph Rudd, and foraged new friendships

“All these guys. I didn’t know any of them. No. So now I’ve got 31, 30 new friends…,” said veteran Bill Grahm.

“It’s good to see the camaraderie and all branches and everybody coming together,” said veteran Randolph Rudd.

Great River Honor Flight will come back to Washington next month and in October so more veterans get a chance to see these memorials.

