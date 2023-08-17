Hannibal man arrested for alleged assault, kidnapping

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police reported the arrest of an 18-year-old Hannibal man who was charged Thursday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, kidnapping, and possession of a defaced firearm.

According to police, Bradley M. Roberts and a boy were taken into custody on Wednesday night in the 3000 block of Warren Barrett Drive.

Police reported receiving a call of shots fired and a possible kidnapping shortly before 11 p.m.

Police stated they located and stopped Roberts and the boy in a vehicle.

Police reported finding two guns and ammunition in the vehicle.

Police stated the individual who reported being shot at was not injured and the victim of the alleged kidnapping was released by Roberts prior to police stopping him.

Roberts’ bond was set at $100,000.00 cash and he was taken to the Marion County Jail.

The juvenile was taken to a detention facility.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.