Hospital Report: August 17, 2023

Deaths:

Ronald “Ronnie” E. Latimer, age 71, of Hull, Illinois, died on August 15 in Plainville, Illinois.

Ruth Marie Hoebing, age 91, of Quincy, died on August 15 in Good Samaritan Home.

Marvin W. Bringer, age 83, of Maywood, Missouri, died on August 16 in his home.

Paul F. Lahr, age 94, of La Grange, died on August 15 in his home.

Births:

Riley Harl and Karissa Johnson of Colusa, Illinois welcomed a girl.

Ben and Raigan Brown of Carthage, Illinois welcomed a girl.

Timothy J and Brittany L Walmer of Eolia, Missouri welcomed a boy.

Jason and Kristin Coulter of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.