“It’s a good different:” School year kicks off in Macomb with middle schoolers in new building

MACOMB (WGEM) - Thursday kicked off the new school year in Macomb, but there was some added excitement as this year’s sixth, seventh and eighth-graders were the first to be in the brand new middle school. After early supply chain setbacks, the initial opening date was sometime last fall, then officials hoped for a partial winter break move in.

Before Thursday, middle schoolers and high schoolers shared a building about 100 yards north of where the new building is. Macomb Middle School Principal Brock Bainter said scheduling activities was a challenge as space wasn’t always available.

“We have the ability to switch rooms if we need to, anybody can go use a science lab if they want to use a science lab or do something that requires that,” Bainter said.

Another challenge was the mix of age groups. Subsequently, middle schoolers and high schoolers had differing policies. For example, middle schoolers are not allowed to be on their cell phones like high schoolers are.

“We can put our own policies in place now and not have to worry about the contradicting rules the high school might need,” Bainter said. “We really can make this place what we want it to be and make our rules work best for our students.”

Some class lessons might also look different as each grade has its own wing, or section of the school.

Seventh grade social studies teacher Chris Meier said teachers will be able to work more collaboratively.

“The middle school model is all about teachers coming together for group projects,” Meier said.

Meier said English/language arts, his class, math and all the other subjects can work on one large project. “They’re all learning something together to make it all inclusive,” he added.

The school also features a full-size gymnasium, media center and a cafeteria with a built in stage. All classrooms have brand new smart boards.

Eighth-grader Clair Thompson said she looks forward to the school year in the new building.

“Just the looks of the school it’s going to brighten people’s days,” Thompson said. “It’s definitely more exciting, yeah, it’s definitely different but it’s a good different.”

The school also has several safety features. The entire 6th-grade wing is a designated tornado shelter that can fit everyone in the building. Bollards that stand in front of the entrance are designed to keep a car from ramming into it.

The vestibule surrounding the front office has bank grade bullet proof glass, and identification is required upon entry. All doors are also equipped with key card entry.

The project cost $17.5 million and was paid for by the McDonough County 1-cent sales tax for school facilities.

