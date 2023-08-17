Locally dense fog

Heat Returns Sunday
The heat will return next week. Temps will top out near 100 for a few days
The heat will return next week. Temps will top out near 100 for a few days(Brian inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - It looks like we may have some fog to deal with first thing Friday morning. The fog will likely only impact river valleys and low-lying areas. It is possible the visibility for areas outside of the river valley to be unrestricted with no fog. However, right along the Mississippi River valley, the Illinois River Valley, the Skunk River, the La Moine River in the Illinois River, may have visibility reduced to less than a mile. It could lead to a little bit of a sticky situation for drivers coming from visibility that is basically unrestricted, and then a fog bank with visibilities less than a mile. Then we turn our attention to a heat down, which will be building into the Midwest beginning Sunday. We have a first alert for heat index values that will top out near 105. This heat will persist Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly into Thursday. During this heat wave at this time, it looks like the forecast will be dry with no organized rain in the forecast

