Macomb Police increase presence at post office following online threat

By Anna Brandon
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb Police reported Thursday morning they have increased presence at the Macomb Post office at 205 S. Randolph St. due to an online threat.

Police reported on their Facebook page that the threat was posted online in a chat room. They characterized the threat as “vague.”

Police stated that although an investigation is underway, conducting business at the post office is still safe.

Police stated visitors may see an increase in officers during the day.

