New playground project progressing in Quincy

The new playground would be built close to the entrance of the Wavering-Moorman Recreation Complex, next to the baseball field.(WGEM)
The new playground would be built close to the entrance of the Wavering-Moorman Recreation Complex, next to the baseball field.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Plans are moving forward on a new playground addition at the Wavering-Moorman Recreation Complex on North 36th Street in Quincy.

The $1.3 million project includes an all-inclusive playground, shelter and restrooms.

The shelter building will be similar to the building near the Quincy Park District headquarters at Lincoln Park.

Quincy Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks said the extensive project would include money from the park district and an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant (OSLAD) from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

He said this is the district’s second attempt at securing the grant.

“We have some money set aside if we’re awarded this grant and then we’re doing some bond money as well,” Frericks said. “This is the second round. Last year we applied for this same grant and missed it by a couple points so we talked with their staff and I’m fine tuning it and kind of honing it in on more specific items.”

If awarded, the grant could provide up to $600,000 for the project.

Frericks said this project is not so much of an improvement to the complex, but more so a new feature for the many people that love and use the area.

“We got 147 acres out there, we’re hosting 15 to 16 baseball tournaments and all of our programs...last year we had 274,000 people spend at least seven minutes in the complex,” said Frericks.

Dozens of residents from as far away as Hannibal and Camp Point came to an open house Wednesday night to share their thoughts on the playground project.

Frericks said the grant must be submitted by the end of August. Grant announcements should then be made by March of next year.

Should Quincy be awarded the grant money, work on the new playground could begin as early as Fall of 2024.

