Police: Las Vegas-area man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend

A man was arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said. (KVVU)
By Cody Lee and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of killing his girlfriend at their residence in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday evening.

Officers responded to the residence near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway and located a man, identified as James Gina III, 50, and a deceased female victim.

Officers said SWAT also responded to the home.

According to police, detectives were able to establish that Gina was the victim’s boyfriend and the suspect in the case.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder involving a deadly weapon.

It is unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year old Wyond Bynum, of Clayton, Ill., is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
1 dead in Adams County shooting, sheriff says shooter and victim had history
Carolyn Casteel
Pittsfield business icon Carolyn Casteel turns 100
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has won 687 games during his 28 years as Sparrans' boss.
Hall of Fame Michigan State coach Tom Izzo to headline QU basketball event
Reaction to boil order lifted
State calls for Hannibal water testing changes
Jamichal Young, 16, found a 1-year-old boy, strapped in a car seat, outside in the heat....
Teen finds, saves baby abandoned on driveway in the heat

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Cook County, Ill., Sheriff's Office shows Catrell Walls. On...
Man sentenced to 11 years for sexual assault of girl during remote-learning class
United States' head coach Vlatko Andonovski, center, watches during a FIFA Women's World Cup...
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina.
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 110 as hundreds remain unaccounted for
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
Some fires are still burning on Maui a week after major devastation. (CNN)
Some fires still burning a week after storm damage