Spirit Halloween returns to Quincy, opens next month

QUINCY (WGEM) - Signs have gone up on the former Petco location at the Quincy Town Center announcing the return of the seasonal Spirit Halloween store.

According to a spokesperson for the store, the 405 North 32nd St. location will open on Sept. 3. Signs at the location state the business is now hiring.

Store officials suggest those interested can check the Spirit Halloween Store Locator for additional updates.

According to its website, Spirit Halloween has over 1,500 stores across the United States and is the largest Halloween retailer in North America.

