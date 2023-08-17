Veterans depart for 66th Great River Honor Flight mission

QUINCY (WGEM) - Thirty one veterans and their guardians left the Tri-States early Thursday morning on the latest Great River Honor Flight mission.

Organizers say 27 of the veterans served during the Vietnam era while the other four served before or after Vietnam.

They departed from John Wood Community College at 2:00 a.m. to catch a flight from St. Louis to Baltimore, then on the Washington D.C..

Organizers said from there they will visit sites like the Korea, Lincoln, Vietnam and World War II memorials. They will also visit Arlington National Cemetery, the Iwo Jima Memorial and Navy Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue before flying back home.

Organizers said you can help welcome the veterans home when they arrive back at John Wood Community College in Quincy around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Organizers said they have flown 2,098 veterans to Washington D.C. since the birth of the program in 2009. They said this trip will increase that number to 2,129.

