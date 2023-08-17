Weak cold front will move through this morning

The national satellite and radar shows the incoming cold front that is just off to our west.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A weak cold front will move through the Tri-States this morning. It will bring through a band of clouds and the chance of some scattered sprinkles, especially on the Illinois side of the Tri-States. Those sprinkles would be few and far between though. Winds are initially flowing from the southwest at about 5 - 15 mph. Once the front comes through this morning, winds will swing around to the northwest. Then the rest of the day will be a little breezy with gusts of 25 - 30 mph. Despite the cold front coming through, daytime highs will not be impacted by it as highs will range from the low to mid 80s. After the cold front moves south of us, another high pressure system will arrive leading to a lot of sunshine. With that high pressure overhead tonight, we will have lighter winds and clear skies. Therefore, I am expecting cooler lows in the 50s. Tomorrow morning may be another morning when some may need a light jacket.

We will have plentiful sunshine tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s again.

The primary focus for Saturday through at least Wednesday continues to be the evolving heat wave. This will be due to a ridge/area of high pressure that will settle into the region leading to a heat dome that will not want to budge.

On Saturday, while most of the Tri-States should see highs in the upper 80s, there will be a few towns that hit 90°. Then for Sunday through at least Wednesday, confidence continues to increase that high heat and humidity would lead to dangerous heat index values of over 100°. This is our second heat wave of the year, so we know how to stay safe. By limiting time outside, taking a lot of air conditioning breaks and drinking lots of water and electrolytes.

