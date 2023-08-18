Barry Louderman announces run for Hannibal mayor

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Another candidate has thrown their hat into Hannibal’s mayoral race.

This comes after former Mayor Jim Hark resigned in June.

Now, Barry Louderman has announced his candidacy for the vacant mayoral position.

Louderman formerly served as a 4th Ward Councilman in Hannibal from 2008 to 2016 and sits as a Chairman of Hannibal’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Louderman said he’s running because he wants to help guide the Hannibal City Council and residents.

“We need to have more jobs we need to have better paying jobs, we need the economic development board to help bring those jobs to Hannibal and that’s what I’m gonna concentrate on,” Louderman said. “One of my other goals is a lot of the dilapidated buildings, houses, I chose to announce my run in front of old St. Elizabeth Hospital because that kind of represents the problem that Hannibal has with those.”

Louderman said if elected, he also wants to focus on making the expansion of the runway at Hannibal Regional Airport and working to get Amtrak to add a Hannibal stop again.

Louderman follows resident Kristy Trevathan’s announcement of her run for mayor.

A special election will be held Nov. 7 to fill the 18 months remaining on former Mayor Hark’s term, created when he resigned.

