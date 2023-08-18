Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 19, 2023

By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Nathan Bowen

Marley Kaden

Debbie Meyer

Jane Jibben

Emma Obert

Richard Hunoldt

Vickie Summers

Tabitha Ball

Donald Hamilton

Seagram Wiseman

Ashley Clark

Marlene Craig

Barbara Morris

DeeDee Barker

Grace Derhake

Connie Huber

Chris Tysinger

Donnie Farrar

Rich Zeidler

Stephanie Coonrod

Anniversaries

Craig & Carol Devlin

Paul & Heather Mason

Paul & Cathy Harbourn

Travis & Dana Leapley

David & Rheta Paisley

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley M. Roberts
Hannibal man arrested for alleged assault, kidnapping
The Connecticut Office of Inspector General released body camera footage of a Middletown...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of hitting officer with hammer; body camera shows attack
The new playground would be built close to the entrance of the Wavering-Moorman Recreation...
New playground project progressing in Quincy
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has won 687 games during his 28 years as Sparrans' boss.
Hall of Fame Michigan State coach Tom Izzo to headline QU basketball event
Plans are in place to revitalize Quincy's riverfront to increase economic development.
Plans to power up Quincy’s riverfront lies underground

Latest News

August 19 Birthdays
August 18, 2023 birthdays and anniversaries
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 18, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: August 17, 2023