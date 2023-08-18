Ethan’s Rodeo preparations underway

By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Final preparations are underway for Ethan’s Rodeo, a tri-state staple that’s has raised money over the years for research for neuroblastoma.

David and Alice Weiman lost their son Ethan in 2009 to the disease they said is responsible for 15% of childhood cancer deaths.

“When Ethan was going through treatment, he out of the blue one day, right when is hair was starting to fall out, asked for a red cowboy hat,” David said. “And he started watching a bunch of cowboy and horse movies in the hospital and he kind of just became a cowboy.”

David Weiman said Ethan got a horse and went to rodeos through Make-A-Wish which is why they choose to host a rodeo as charity.

Ethan’s Rodeo will feature bull riding, barrel racing, bucking horses, steer wrestling, rodeo clown acts, and livestock.

The event takes place at Flower City park in Palmyra.

Gates and concessions open at 5:30 p.m on Friday, Aug. 18 and events kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Gates and concessions open at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and and events will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Connecticut Office of Inspector General released body camera footage of a Middletown...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of hitting officer with hammer; body camera shows attack
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has won 687 games during his 28 years as Sparrans' boss.
Hall of Fame Michigan State coach Tom Izzo to headline QU basketball event
Carolyn Casteel
Pittsfield business icon Carolyn Casteel turns 100
Plans are in place to revitalize Quincy's riverfront to increase economic development.
Plans to power up Quincy’s riverfront lies underground
The new playground would be built close to the entrance of the Wavering-Moorman Recreation...
New playground project progressing in Quincy

Latest News

Fall Sports and Excessive Heat
Ethan’s Rodeo preparations underway
Excessive heat often times makes partaking in fall sports hazardous for student athletes, who...
Fall Sports and Excessive Heat
Illinois leading the nation in number of tornadoes this year