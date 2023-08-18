Ethan’s Rodeo preparations underway

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Final preparations are underway for Ethan’s Rodeo, a tri-state staple that’s has raised money over the years for research for neuroblastoma.

David and Alice Weiman lost their son Ethan in 2009 to the disease they said is responsible for 15% of childhood cancer deaths.

“When Ethan was going through treatment, he out of the blue one day, right when is hair was starting to fall out, asked for a red cowboy hat,” David said. “And he started watching a bunch of cowboy and horse movies in the hospital and he kind of just became a cowboy.”

David Weiman said Ethan got a horse and went to rodeos through Make-A-Wish which is why they choose to host a rodeo as charity.

Ethan’s Rodeo will feature bull riding, barrel racing, bucking horses, steer wrestling, rodeo clown acts, and livestock.

The event takes place at Flower City park in Palmyra.

Gates and concessions open at 5:30 p.m on Friday, Aug. 18 and events kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Gates and concessions open at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and and events will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

