First Alert to go into effect Sunday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Friday night will be the last night for a while that the tri-states see temperatures near average. Partly cloudy to mainly clear skies are forecast overnight, but Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to filter into the region through the first part of the weekend, decreasing air quality for the region.

Some residual wildfire smoke will filter into the region late Friday night and into Saturday morning, which will decrease air quality. (Gray Stations With Max)

Saturday kicks off our heatwave as highs hit 90 for some. High pressure will take a stronghold over the nation’s heartland through a vast majority of next week, which will keep our rain chances “slim-to-none”. Temperatures will exceed 95 on Sunday, which has triggered Excessive Heat Watches to be issued by the National Weather Service to go into effect Sunday afternoon, and last through Wednesday night. In addition, we go into First Alert Sunday and with excessive heat forecast through late next week, First Alert continues through Thursday.

Excessive Heat Watches have been issued by the National Weather Service to go into effect Sunday afternoon. They stay in effect through Wednesday night. (Gray Stations With Max)

Temperatures continue to hover in the mid 90s through early next week under blazing sunshine, but the worst of our heatwave will come closer to the middle and second half of next week, as highs will approach 100 degrees.

There is a chance the large dome of high pressure that will dominate the forecast weakens through late next week and into the weekend, bringing temperatures closer to normal. Through this long-duration heatwave, it’s important to stay hydrated, check-in on children and the elderly, limit time outdoors, and look before you lock.

