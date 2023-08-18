First Alert starts Sunday due to high heat and humidity

QUINCY (WGEM) - Happy Friday Tri-States! We have been blessed with a beautiful and pleasant morning. We have clear skies, calm to light winds, and temperatures in the 50s. An extensive area of high pressure is over the region. This high pressure will give us abundant sunshine through the day. We will get one more day of very pleasant temperatures before the excessive heat and humidity starts to build. Highs today will be similar to yesterday, in the low 80s. We will also have pretty low humidity.

Today will be simply beautiful. Maybe a day for lunch outside. (maxuser | WGEM)

By late this evening and tonight, some thin upper-level clouds will arrive but even with those clouds skies will be mostly clear. With winds out of the southeast at about 5 - 10 mph, lows tonight will be slightly warmer but seasonable in the 60s.

Tomorrow marks the early stages of the upward trend in temperatures. The previously mentioned high pressure will track eastward, away from the Tri-States. We will still have plenty of sunshine, but winds will be out south. Sustained wind speeds of 5 - 15 mph and gusts of 20 to 25 mph will be possible. The sunshine and breezy southerly winds will lead to hotter temperatures. Daytime highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90° with heat index values in the mid 90s. Tomorrow night will be noticeably more humid with warmer nighttime lows in the low 70s.

A First Alert starts Sunday as that is when the dangerous heat and humidity will arrive. Temperatures on Sunday are expected to hit in the mid 90s. With those hot temperatures and dew points in the 70s, it will feel much hotter than that. Feels like temperatures look to range from 100 - 110°. The excessive heat and humidity will continue through at least Thursday. Without the right precautions, these conditions can be dangerous. Therefore the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for everyone in the Tri-States, which starts on Sunday.

An excessive heat watch will begin Sunday for everyone in the Tri-States. This is due to dangerous high heat and humidity. (maxuser | WGEM)

