Hospital Report: August 18, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Deaths:

Margie Ruth Webster, age 87, of Lewistown, Missouri, died on August 17 in her home.

John Lee Epperson, age 83, of Lewistown, died on August 17 at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton, Missouri.

Births:

Anna and Matt Tegg of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Kalli and Logan Scholl of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Justin and Anna Ward of Rushville welcomed a boy.

Tyson Wrencher and Dawn Hudson of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Matt and Wandy Wand of Quincy welcomed a girl.

