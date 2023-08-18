JWCC offering welding certificate

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you want to learn a new trade, John Wood Community College might be the place to look.

They have a short-term welding certificate program.

Bryce Genenbacher, a certificate recipient, said he was able to complete the program in six months and it helped him get a promotion at his job.

He said the program is important because there are not as many people left who can weld.

“I definitely think so because there are a lot of kids out there that dont know what they are gonna do and this is something they can come in and learn how to do in just a couple weeks and it is something you can do for the rest of your life,” Genenbacher said.

Genenbacher was also able to complete the program while working full-time.

