Liberty High School seniors start a new tradition

Liberty High School seniors started their first day back with a new tradition in the early...
Liberty High School seniors started their first day back with a new tradition in the early Friday morning.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Il (WGEM) - Liberty High School seniors started their first day back with a new tradition in the early Friday morning.

Liberty High School seniors will now participate in a “senior sunrise,” where seniors will gather together for coffee, donuts and to watch the sunrise.

The seniors will write letters about their goals and aspirations and give those to the staff.

They will get these letters back at the senior sunset event, which takes place on the last day of the school year. The students will watch the sunset, open the letter and reflect on what they did to achieve those goals.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley M. Roberts
Hannibal man arrested for alleged assault, kidnapping
The Connecticut Office of Inspector General released body camera footage of a Middletown...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of hitting officer with hammer; body camera shows attack
The new playground would be built close to the entrance of the Wavering-Moorman Recreation...
New playground project progressing in Quincy
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has won 687 games during his 28 years as Sparrans' boss.
Hall of Fame Michigan State coach Tom Izzo to headline QU basketball event
Plans are in place to revitalize Quincy's riverfront to increase economic development.
Plans to power up Quincy’s riverfront lies underground

Latest News

Culver-Stockton College New Student Matriculation
Liberty School Improvements
Liberty school district starts new year
Liberty students return to the classroom
The dome on Henderson Hall serves as Culver-Stockton College's most iconic building.
Hundreds of C-SC students march in unity and tradition