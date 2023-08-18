Liberty High School seniors start a new tradition

LIBERTY, Il (WGEM) - Liberty High School seniors started their first day back with a new tradition in the early Friday morning.

Liberty High School seniors will now participate in a “senior sunrise,” where seniors will gather together for coffee, donuts and to watch the sunrise.

The seniors will write letters about their goals and aspirations and give those to the staff.

They will get these letters back at the senior sunset event, which takes place on the last day of the school year. The students will watch the sunset, open the letter and reflect on what they did to achieve those goals.

