Liberty students return to the classroom

LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Kids in the Liberty school district start the new year on Friday.

Kids can expect a number of upgrades and additions this year, including a newly resurfaced elementary school parking lot, a new roof and new artwork across the building.

Junior/senior high principal Lanice Primus said another new feature is their Skyward tool for parents.

“It’s going to be a very good tool, there’s an app they can download to constantly check on their students grades, communicate with teachers, check attendance, lunch money,” she said.

School officials said this comes as the district continues to grow, especially their student population.

They said the next big project they want to tackle is an addition to the building.

Superintendent Kelle Bunch said she already has a vision for what a new space could look like.

“We’d love to have a STEM lab where students get to do all types of hands on activities,” she said. “We’re just growing and growing with a lot of need, especially in the science and math area.”

She said they have formed a committee to look at a possible addition. She said they also have to find funding before anything can happen.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.