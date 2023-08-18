McBride on parole from Illinois Department of Corrections

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The woman who was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections last week following a 2020 car crash that resulted in the death of a woman and her three grandsons is now on parole, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The Illinois Department of Corrections website shows that Natash McBride was paroled Wednesday from the Logan Correctional Center.

McBride, who was originally charged with reckless homicide, failure to report an accident and first-degree murder in addition to driving while license revoked, plead guilty Aug. 9 to two counts of driving while license revoked, each coming with a penalty of one to three years.

All other charges were dropped because McBride was found to not be legally sane at the time of the offenses almost three years ago, according to Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones.

McBride had served 1,092 days at the Adams County Jail which counted toward the six-year sentence.

The Illinois Department of Corrected lists McBride’s projected discharge data as Feb. 16, 2024.

