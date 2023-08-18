McBride on parole from Illinois Department of Corrections

Natasha McBride
Natasha McBride(Illinois Department of Corrections)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The woman who was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections last week following a 2020 car crash that resulted in the death of a woman and her three grandsons is now on parole, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The Illinois Department of Corrections website shows that Natash McBride was paroled Wednesday from the Logan Correctional Center.

McBride, who was originally charged with reckless homicide, failure to report an accident and first-degree murder in addition to driving while license revoked, plead guilty Aug. 9 to two counts of driving while license revoked, each coming with a penalty of one to three years.

All other charges were dropped because McBride was found to not be legally sane at the time of the offenses almost three years ago, according to Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones.

McBride had served 1,092 days at the Adams County Jail which counted toward the six-year sentence.

The Illinois Department of Corrected lists McBride’s projected discharge data as Feb. 16, 2024.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley M. Roberts
Hannibal man arrested for alleged assault, kidnapping
The Connecticut Office of Inspector General released body camera footage of a Middletown...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of hitting officer with hammer; body camera shows attack
The new playground would be built close to the entrance of the Wavering-Moorman Recreation...
New playground project progressing in Quincy
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has won 687 games during his 28 years as Sparrans' boss.
Hall of Fame Michigan State coach Tom Izzo to headline QU basketball event
Plans are in place to revitalize Quincy's riverfront to increase economic development.
Plans to power up Quincy’s riverfront lies underground

Latest News

File photos picture former House Speaker Michael Madigan (right) and his close confidant Mike...
Former lawmaker testifies Madigan confidant urged him to resign at behest of speaker
Great River Honor Flight
Tri-State veterans visit D.C. on 66th Honor Flight
WGEM News Today
Liberty High School senior sunrise
Liberty High School seniors started their first day back with a new tradition in the early...
High school seniors begin new tradition