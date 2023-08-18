Quincy man arrested on sexual abuse charges

By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man was arrested on Friday for aggravated criminal sexual abuse following an investigation that started earlier this month.

Quincy Police reported Friday they had received a complaint on Aug. 5 that 24-year-old Zion A. Byrd-White had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old.

Police said they searched Byrd-White’s home and conducted multiple interviews, which led to his arrest on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Bryd-White was also arrested for an unrelated Adams County arrest warrant for failure to appear on a charge of manufacture/delivery of cannabis.

