Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing...
The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Love it or hate it, self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon.

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”

He added he believes in people, and he’s had difficulty using self-checkouts himself, and the data shows Basalone is in good company.

Two-thirds of shoppers say they’ve experienced a failure at a self-checkout.

Many stores install them because customers think they are faster, but research shows they actually aren’t.

In fact, stores that use them also experience more theft.

Basalone had a final indictment for self-checkout saying they are work and not fun.

He also addressed another Trader Joe’s rumor and said that cashiers are genuinely friendly people and aren’t encouraged to flirt with customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley M. Roberts
Hannibal man arrested for alleged assault, kidnapping
The Connecticut Office of Inspector General released body camera footage of a Middletown...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of hitting officer with hammer; body camera shows attack
The new playground would be built close to the entrance of the Wavering-Moorman Recreation...
New playground project progressing in Quincy
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has won 687 games during his 28 years as Sparrans' boss.
Hall of Fame Michigan State coach Tom Izzo to headline QU basketball event
Plans are in place to revitalize Quincy's riverfront to increase economic development.
Plans to power up Quincy’s riverfront lies underground

Latest News

The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man’s slaying, prosecutor says
FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea boosting mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.
Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with parachute
WGEM News Today
Liberty High School senior sunrise