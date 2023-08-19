Blues festival returns to Keokuk for 35th year

QUINCY (WGEM) - Rollin’ on the River Blues Festival returns to Keokuk on Saturday.

The event had traditionally been held at Victory Park, but organizers say you can find this year’s festival at Keokuk’s Grand Theater.

The festival starts at 5:00 p.m. with food and drinks available for purchase.

Despite volunteer and sponsor shortage, organizers are dedicated to keeping the event going in the future.

“We’ve been doing this for 25 years. We don’t want this to go away. We have lost other festivals locally and you know, we want to keep music around here. This is a big music community,” said Committee Member Brian Jobe.

Officials said they are hoping to move the festival back to Victory Park and extend the event to two days next year.

