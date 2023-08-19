Blues festival returns to Keokuk for 35th year

WGEM News at Six
By Hunter Willis
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Rollin’ on the River Blues Festival returns to Keokuk on Saturday.

The event had traditionally been held at Victory Park, but organizers say you can find this year’s festival at Keokuk’s Grand Theater.

The festival starts at 5:00 p.m. with food and drinks available for purchase.

Despite volunteer and sponsor shortage, organizers are dedicated to keeping the event going in the future.

“We’ve been doing this for 25 years. We don’t want this to go away. We have lost other festivals locally and you know, we want to keep music around here. This is a big music community,” said Committee Member Brian Jobe.

Officials said they are hoping to move the festival back to Victory Park and extend the event to two days next year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley M. Roberts
Hannibal man arrested for alleged assault, kidnapping
The Connecticut Office of Inspector General released body camera footage of a Middletown...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of hitting officer with hammer; body camera shows attack
The new playground would be built close to the entrance of the Wavering-Moorman Recreation...
New playground project progressing in Quincy
Natasha McBride
McBride on parole from Illinois Department of Corrections
Liberty High School seniors started their first day back with a new tradition in the early...
High school seniors begin new tradition

Latest News

Clean up progresses in Baring, Missouri
Update on Baring, Missouri recovery
Louderman formerly served as a 4th ward councilman in Hannibal from 2008 to 2016 and sits as a...
Barry Louderman announces run for Hannibal mayor
KTTC
Quincy man arrested on sexual abuse charges
Natasha McBride
McBride on parole from Illinois Department of Corrections