Ethan’s Rodeo kicks off 13th year of fundraising for childhood cancer research

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - One tri-state community gathered to remember the life of a boy who died from a form of childhood cancer.

Ethan’s Rodeo kicked off Friday evening, and you still have a chance to take in the sights of the rodeo while raising money to help fund research in Ethan Weiman’s memory.

Ethan’s father David Weiman said this is an event to honor Ethan, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was two years old in 2007.

“Neuroblastoma’s a childhood cancer, it accounts for about 15% of all childhood cancer deaths he fought the disease for about two years, he went through things like chemotherapy, stem cell transplant, a lot of surgeries, radiation, some different experimental treatments as well,” David said.

David said Ethan put up a tough fight and was even declared cancer free in 2008 before the cancer quickly returned, taking his life in 2009.

Throughout his hospital visits, Ethan found a love for cowboy movies, something his father said helped him throughout treatment.

“The first time he took chemo that made his hair fall out he out of the blue asked us for a red cowboy hat and we got him one,” David said.

David said treatment for neuroblastoma is experimental, and frontline treatments can be harsh and toxic.

After Ethan’s death, he and his wife Alicia wanted to find a way to honor him in a way he would love while helping to fund research for the cancer.

That’s when Ethan’s Rodeo was born and the fundraising for research began.

“The group of doctors we give our money to, they focus on a drug called DFMO that once kids get into remission it’s been proven to help keep kids in remission which is very important for neuroblastoma,” David said.

The last 13 years of the event have shown that the Weiman’s are not alone in their fight for a cure.

Megan Brown knew Ethan when he was a young boy and has helped with the event every year.

“Having the community around Alicia and Dave, I know just talking to them that, how that helped them get through that time for them and then even afterwards and just seeing the whole community come together year after year is a pretty amazing thing to happen,” Brown said.

She said it’s no surprise that the event still gets so much support after 13 years.

“You don’t want to see anybody go through the treatment and the terrible disease process that cancer is,” Brown said.

T-shirt, food and ticket sales all go toward funding research.

Weiman said over the last 13 years, Ethan’s Rodeo has raised about half a million dollars for neuroblastoma research.

Ethan’s Rodeo continues through Saturday night.

There you’ll see bull riding, barrel racing, clown acts and more.

Gates open at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Missouri at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 dollars while kids aged six and under are free.

Click here for more information and donation details.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.