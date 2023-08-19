Hull of a Race raises thousands of dollars for Parkinson’s Disease research

HULL, Ill. (WGEM) - On Saturday morning, runners had a “Hull” of a race before conditions heated up in the Tri-States.

More than 200 racers turned out to the Pike County town of Hull, Illinois. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward Parkinson’s Disease research.

Co-organizer Bonnie Brueggeman said dozens of runners who competed in the race have the disease.

“There’s a wonderful Parkinson’s support group in Quincy that meets the second Tuesday of every month in the Quincy Public Library from 10 until 12,” Brueggeman said. “And they offer excellent support for anyone who has Parkinson’s.”

Development Director of the American Parkinson’s Disease Associations St. Louis chapter Melissa Skrivan said exercise is one of the best ways to slow the disease’s progression.

“A lot of people know Parkinson’s as the shaking syndrome,” Skrivan said. “But there are a lot of other symptoms or side effects that are not just shaking. They can have cognitive impairments, they can have balance and gate issues.”

Brueggeman said Saturday’s race raised approximately $15,000 for Parkinson’s research.

