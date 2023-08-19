Hull of a Race raises thousands of dollars for Parkinson’s Disease research

Hull of a Race
Hull of a Race(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HULL, Ill. (WGEM) - On Saturday morning, runners had a “Hull” of a race before conditions heated up in the Tri-States.

More than 200 racers turned out to the Pike County town of Hull, Illinois. Proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward Parkinson’s Disease research.

Co-organizer Bonnie Brueggeman said dozens of runners who competed in the race have the disease.

“There’s a wonderful Parkinson’s support group in Quincy that meets the second Tuesday of every month in the Quincy Public Library from 10 until 12,” Brueggeman said. “And they offer excellent support for anyone who has Parkinson’s.”

Development Director of the American Parkinson’s Disease Associations St. Louis chapter Melissa Skrivan said exercise is one of the best ways to slow the disease’s progression.

“A lot of people know Parkinson’s as the shaking syndrome,” Skrivan said. “But there are a lot of other symptoms or side effects that are not just shaking. They can have cognitive impairments, they can have balance and gate issues.”

Brueggeman said Saturday’s race raised approximately $15,000 for Parkinson’s research.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha McBride
McBride on parole from Illinois Department of Corrections
Liberty High School seniors started their first day back with a new tradition in the early...
High school seniors begin new tradition
Bradley M. Roberts
Hannibal man arrested for alleged assault, kidnapping
KTTC
Quincy man arrested on sexual abuse charges
File photos picture former House Speaker Michael Madigan (right) and his close confidant Mike...
Former lawmaker testifies Madigan confidant urged him to resign at behest of speaker

Latest News

Windsong Acres
Windsong Acres showcases new renovations at open house
Johnson & Johnson mobile vet clinic
More veterinary care in Pike County helps shelter, pet owners
Around 40 volunteers helped assemble around 100 habitat cubes to be sank around the lake.
Volunteers help build fish habitats for Mark Twain Lake
The guest artist had a live exhibit that anyone in the exhibition could add to with their own...
Quincy Art Center debuts new exhibits