More veterinary care in Pike County helps shelter, pet owners

PITTFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Two veterinarians are making a move throughout the Tri-States to help care for man’s best friend and more.

Johnson & Johnson Mobile Veterinary Clinic is making stops all over Pike and Scott Counties in an effort to combat the veterinarian shortage those areas face.

“Every Monday and Wednesday we’re set up in Pittsfield,” said co-owner Brian Johnson. “On Tuesdays, we go to White Hall. On Thursdays, we’ll do a rotating schedule: in White Hall, Pleasant Hill, Martha’s hometown in Missouri.”

The couple said their clinic occasionally travels to other areas for special occasions.

“It’s based on demand,” said co-owner Martha Johnson. “So if we get a call from a certain area, we’ll definitely think about setting up there for sure. So far we’re really busy that day in Winchester.”

Pike County Animal Shelter warden Lotus Lawless said the mobile vet clinic has made a world of difference with the more than a hundred dogs and cats that need care.

“Up until Johnson & Johnson and then the new vet on Washington, we were very limited to how many we could get in,” Lawless said. “Before we could only get three or four in a couple times a week. Now we could get at least double that.”

Lawless said state law requires adopted pets to be spayed or neutered before leaving the shelter.

“You have someone wanting a dog or cat or kitten or something like that and legally we can’t let them go,” Lawless said.

Lawless said the added vet care leads to increased pet adoptions. Not to mention a much needed break from traveling.

“We had a dog break its leg the other day,” Lawless said. “And so we had to take it to Barry. Don’t get me wrong, we love the Barry vet, but the dog is in pain for more time. And so this makes things much easier.”

The Johnsons’ mobile vet clinic can provide full service pet care ranging from flea checks to surgery. They said they also provide home visits.

