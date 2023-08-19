Quincy Art Center debuts new exhibits

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Art Center came alive Saturday afternoon as a couple of new exhibits were displayed for the first time.

The new exhibits include:

Artwork from members, students and instructors of the Quincy Art Center

Curiosity Magnified, a satellite exhibit of the Quincy Children’s Museum

AfroNOW: A Journey through Blackest Space on the Other Side of Time

The later of the three exhibits is created by guest artist Stacey Robinson, who is an associate professor at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana.

Robinson said his artwork in this exhibit is meant to spark discussions on the question of time.

“It’s an experiment to spark some conversations around what black futures look like and to think about time as something that can end and begin, and then restart again,” Robinson said.

Robinson posed the question, “If I were restarting time, what would I imagine on the other side of time?”

It is a question that echoes similar statements from jazz musician Sun Ra in the 1970′s.

As part of the exhibit, Robinson had a live exhibit where anyone was encouraged to leave their own mark.

“Typically, that is an invitation for the audience to join in, there are markers here so anybody who comes in, you could even draw on the wall if you wanted to and help me draw this. And it really is this larger conversation around how we build our future, how we build our community together,” Robinson said.

Quincy Art Center Executive Director Jennifer Teter said she was excited to have Robinson sharing his art with the Quincy community.

Teter was also thrilled to show off the talent from the Quincy community in the new exhibit, and she hoped kids would come in and engage with the Children’s Museum satellite exhibit.

All of the new free exhibits will be on display through Oct. 28.

The exhibits will also be on display during the annual ArtFest which will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16.

You can find more information about ArtFest and the Art Center exhibits here.

