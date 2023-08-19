Update on Baring, Missouri recovery

BARING, Mo. (WGEM) - It’s been two weeks since a tornado blew through and devastated the Knox County, Missouri village of Baring.

Emergency responders say while they still have a lot more to do, but they are astounded by how quickly restoration progresses.

Knox County Emergency Management Director Bill Whiles said power is back on, tree limbs are removed, and uninhabitable homes are cleared out.

He said the rapid rebuild stems from the outpour of more than one hundred volunteers stepping in to help each day.

“We have a meeting set up with SEMA,” Whiles said. “With some people who are volunteering to form the long term relief committee. That should be in the process of being formed hopefully next week so that way they can start distributing some of these funds to people that need them.”

Whiles said many of the displaced residents are not in Baring nor do they have a home to store items. That is why they are asking to hold off on food, clothing, and water donations for now. He said the community center and fire department also have no more room to accept material donations.

“I’ve talked to a few residents and there are several mobile homes that have been purchased already and ready to move back,” Whiles said. “I have still yet to find one person who says they want to be back here. Everybody wants to be here. This is their home, this is where they want to be.”

Whiles said many victims are uninsured or underinsured so what they need more than anything is money for a new home.

He said The Citizens Bank of Edina has an account set up for monetary donations.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.