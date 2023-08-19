Volunteers help build fish habitats for Mark Twain Lake

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Dozens of volunteers were hard at work Saturday morning in an effort to help the ecosystem of Mark Twain Lake.

The group built around 100 habitat cubes using PVC pipes and tubes. These habitats will become home for scores of fish, especially Crappie fish.

According to Natural Resource Specialist Aaron Eckelkamp, Saturday’s build is just another step of a multi-year project to keep Mark Twain Lake a great place to fish for years to come.

“We just want to make sure that the fisheries ecosystem is there for the future and remains healthy, not only for our generation, but for future generations that we can hopefully get to gain interest into the fishing,” Eckelkamp said.

He said some of the cubes from Saturday’s build will be sunk around the Shell Branch of the lake, while most will be sunk off the Route U boat ramp near the 107 bridge.

The next steps for this project include the transport of the cubes and the sinking of the cubes.

Transport will take place around 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

The cubes will be sunk the next day starting at 9 a.m..

Eckelkamp said he is always looking for more volunteers to help speed the process along.

Those with trailers or boats who would like to help with the transport or sinking process are encouraged to call the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Office at 573-735-4097.

