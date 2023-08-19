Windsong Acres showcases new renovations at open house

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s an opportunity Saturday night for Tri-State residents to visit a historic barn to appreciate a different form of art.

Windsong Acres near Camp Point opened its doors to the public on Saturday to showcase new renovations.

Upgrades included a fresh coat of paint on the 100 year old barn.

Windsong Acres serves as not only an event venue, but also an art studio. Owner Jeff Rasche said they plan to give pottery and stained glass classes at their new studio.

“Really, the main thing we’re focusing on this weekend is weddings,” Rasche said. “And we just love being part of someone’s life in a really key moment. I think of it really as a ministry of hospitality.”

Rasche said visitors are welcome to visit the barn from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday night at 2121 E 2400th St.

