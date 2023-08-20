First Alert - Dangerous Heat Envelops the Region

QUINCY (WGEM) - An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 10 PM Thursday. We expect dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 degrees. The Heat Warning is impacting the entire Tri-State area.

So, yes it is going to be hot! But what does that mean for you, me and your loved ones in the region? It means we just need to take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. It’s inevitable that heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. We all should heed the advice of medical professionals and drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

What causes a stifling summer heatwave? There is an upper-level ridge of high pressure. This ridge is in the middle to upper parts of the atmosphere above 10,000 feet. It will be centered and very persistent above the Midwest, which does encompass our region. It is kind of kept in place by a low-pressure area in the western US and then interactions with Hurricane Hilary, which prompted the first-ever tropical storm. Watch in Southern California. This situation is known as a heat dome when the persistent region of high-pressure traps heat over a particular area for days or sometimes weeks at a time. When we have an El Niño season, it does tend to be warmer and drier than normal. The heat dome makes it difficult for heat from the day to escape into the atmosphere. Heat cap might be a good term for it.

Be safe!

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.