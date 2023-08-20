Police: Man arrested after exposing himself to kids at The Crossing

QUINCY (WGEM) - A man faces charges after police said he exposed himself to children at a Quincy church.

Officials with the Quincy Police Department said they arrested Tyrone Davis, 42, of Quincy, at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after someone reported to police that he had exposed himself while children were present at The Crossing church at 150 S 48th Street.

Police said Davis is charged with sexual exploitation of a child under 13 and resisting a peace officer. His bond hearing is set for Monday.

