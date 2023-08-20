Two teens injured after a pursuit in Keokuk

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Two teens were injured after pursuit that led to a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Keokuk Police Department.

Police said they responded 13th and Timea Street for a report of a person carrying a pistol at 1:07 a.m. They said an officer arrived on scene and attempted to locate the person with the pistol, but the officer noticed a car following them throughout Keokuk.

According to police, the car turned west onto Main Street from 13th Street at a speed that caused the tires to squeal. Another officer in the area then attempted to pull the car over, but the driver did not stop, they continued west on Main Street without stopping.

Police said a pursuit ensued on Main Street until the driver turned south onto U.S. 61. and turned off their headlights and taillights.

Police reported the officers continued the pursuit at a safe distance, but eventually lost sight of the car.

They said the driver ended up losing control of the car and ran off the road into a wooded area near the intersection of Twin Rivers Drive and South 7th Street.

Police said they found one of the occupants walking out of the wooded area and immediately asked for ems on the scene.

According to police the other occupant had to be extracted by officers to an area where they could safely receive medical care.

One teen was taken to the Southeast Iowa Medical Center in Fort Madison by ambulance and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospital by helicopter.

The other teen was take directly from the scene to the University of Iowa Hospital by helicopter.

Police said at this time, there have been no fatalities associated with this incident.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.