Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 20, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Greg Feldberg

Brandon Leffler

Ian Martin

Donna Winters

Taryn Wood

Parker Cunningham

James Jones Jr.

Sherry Barry

Levi Lockett

Tonya Stamper

Crystal Huls

Roseann Edwards Bunte

David Lay

Mark Bowen

Tammy Courty

Connie Hilliard

Greg Lasswell

Diana Modlin

Edwarad Oursler

Kathy Manard

Azle Campbell

Tyler Barker

Matthew Dusterhaus

Alyssa Muder

Shirley Moore

Dave Dalton

Henry & Lucia Geise

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.