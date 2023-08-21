Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 20, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Greg Feldberg
Brandon Leffler
Ian Martin
Donna Winters
Taryn Wood
Parker Cunningham
James Jones Jr.
Sherry Barry
Levi Lockett
Tonya Stamper
Crystal Huls
Roseann Edwards Bunte
David Lay
Mark Bowen
Tammy Courty
Connie Hilliard
Greg Lasswell
Diana Modlin
Edwarad Oursler
Kathy Manard
Azle Campbell
Tyler Barker
Matthew Dusterhaus
Alyssa Muder
Shirley Moore
Dave Dalton
Henry & Lucia Geise
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.