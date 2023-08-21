Friends of Camp Point shooting victim skate in his remembrance

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s been one week since a 22-year-old Adams County man was shot and killed in Camp Point, Ill. On Sunday, around 100 of the victim’s friends gathered at the Quincy Skate Park to pay their respects, just a few hours after his funeral where many in attendance said it was standing room only.

In the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 14, Jaycob Rowland was transported to the Adams County EMS facility in Camp Point where he was taken to Blessing Hospital and later pronounced dead.

18-year-old Wyond Bynum Jr. was arrested that same day and charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

During a press conference at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Sheriff Tony Grootens said Bynum and Rowland had history, and his deputies have been on several calls because of it.

At the skate park, heart shaped balloons were raised and several bouquets of flowers were laid on the same equipment Rowland use to frequent.

“We were like best friends for a long time,” said Rowland’s friend Nic Collins.

Collins met Rowland when he was 15. He said they became best friends quickly. Collins hadn’t seen his Rowland in roughly five months, but that and the 100-plus degree heat index didn’t stop him from reliving some of his favorite memories at the skate park.

“He was just the greatest guy ever, he [had] loving intentions in his heart, I’m going to miss him,” Collins said.

Marcus Bunch remembers Rowland as a caring, “bundle of energy.”

“I’m going to remember Jacob because he was one of my football buddies, we took the field together, that’s just one of those memories you’ll have forever,” Bunch said.

Collins urged for gun violence to stop.

In Adams County alone, there have been roughly three fatal shootings this year. In February, a mother of three was shot 14 times in her home on Kentucky Road in Quincy and was later found by her father. In May, a Quincy woman was sitting on her porch on Jefferson Street when she was shot. Police believe she wasn’t the target.

“Put the guns down, settle your beef, if you need to fight, fight, but don’t be shooting people, nobody needs to lose their son or daughter or anybody,” Collins said.

Bynum is due back in court on Aug. 28, he’s still being held in the Adams County Jail on a $3 million bond.

