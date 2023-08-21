Hannibal-LaGrange University enrollment numbers up

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Students at Hannibal-LaGrange University begin the fall semester Monday as the university reports an increase in enrollment.

President Robert Matz said enrollment for new students is up by 25%, and overall, enrollment is up by 4%.

Matz said they have 120 new students this year, compared to the mid-80s last year. They also had an increase in online students as well, from 65 last year to 104 this year. He said their college increased the amount of credit transfers from other colleges and Universities, as well as increased the number of online classes as well.

“One of the things we realized is that it was not as easy to bring credits from other schools to Hannibal-LaGrange as we would hoped so we reworked our curriculum and compared to a lot of other institutions and tried to bring ourselves in line with institutions that are seeing growth that are seeing the ability to attract these sort of students,” Matz said.

The Vice President for Enrollment Management Tad Wingo said their transfer student numbers rose 40% this year, which played a big role in the increased enrollment. Matz said they partnered with local community colleges to help with degree transfers, and have their enrollment office assist students with credit transfers.

Matz said up to 90 hours of a degree will transfer for a student. He said a student could potentially could graduate in a year, depending on the degree program.

Wingo said credit transfers play a role in a students choice on where they go to college.

Student Javan Callison said it’s important for students to have those opportunities.

“I think it’s really important because it allows a larger variety of students to be able to come and have the opportunity to further their education and having HLGU offer those things is amazing because it gives other students the opportunity to have an education like I’ve had,” Callison said.

Wingo said to continue the momentum, they’ll continue to form and build partnerships with community colleges, as well as the community itself to make Hannibal-LaGrange University a welcoming place and a place for people to complete their degree.

