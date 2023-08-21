Heat Index Values near 117°

QUINCY (WGEM) - The First Alert continues for the Tri-State area for excessive heat. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning. This continues all the way through Thursday, and maybe need to be extended through Friday. This is being caused by a heat dome. What is a heat dome? The heat dome is a weather phenomenon that happens when a large area of high-pressure traps hot air in the atmosphere, kind of like a lid on a pot. The high pressure prevents precipitation from happening, also keeping the hot air trapped within that same area.

Heat Index values are oppressive (Brian inman)

Most heat dome situations can last for several days. The atmospheric pressure that is pushing down on the earth also causes the air to warm. While there can be cloud, cover, the heat dome generally sets up a more stable environment. That can sometimes lead to some weak cloud development and some early morning fog. On Tuesday, we may see heat index values top out around 117 degrees. Our air temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday should be near 100. Please stay hydrated, and check on elderly friends that may need help with keeping their living spaces cool.

The heat does break just in time for the weekend.

