Heat Index Values near 117°

Excessive Heat Warning though Thursday
By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The First Alert continues for the Tri-State area for excessive heat. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning. This continues all the way through Thursday, and maybe need to be extended through Friday. This is being caused by a heat dome. What is a heat dome? The heat dome is a weather phenomenon that happens when a large area of high-pressure traps hot air in the atmosphere, kind of like a lid on a pot. The high pressure prevents precipitation from happening, also keeping the hot air trapped within that same area.

Heat Index values are oppressive
Heat Index values are oppressive(Brian inman)

Most heat dome situations can last for several days. The atmospheric pressure that is pushing down on the earth also causes the air to warm. While there can be cloud, cover, the heat dome generally sets up a more stable environment. That can sometimes lead to some weak cloud development and some early morning fog. On Tuesday, we may see heat index values top out around 117 degrees. Our air temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday should be near 100. Please stay hydrated, and check on elderly friends that may need help with keeping their living spaces cool.

The heat does break just in time for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Davis
Police: Man arrested after exposing himself to kids at The Crossing
Two teens injured after a pursuit in Keokuk
Two teens injured after a pursuit in Keokuk
More than 100 gathered at the Quincy Skate Park on Sunday to memorialize 22-year old Jacob...
Friends of Camp Point shooting victim skate in his remembrance
Heat Illness Symptoms
First Alert - Dangerous Heat Envelops the Region
Natasha McBride
McBride on parole from Illinois Department of Corrections

Latest News

An excessive heat warning is in effect for everyone in the Tri-States. Some of the warnings run...
Today is our first full day under the Excessive Heat Warning
First Alert Weather Monday Morning
WGEM EVENING WEATHER 08 20 2023
Heat Illness Symptoms
First Alert - Dangerous Heat Envelops the Region