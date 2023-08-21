Hospital Report: August 21, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Deaths:

Trudy Lynn Hayden, age 68, of Hannibal, died on August 20 in her home.

Glen Edward Maples Jr., age 51, of Edina, Missouri, formerly of La Grange and Palmyra, died on August 18.

Norma R. Clair, age 78, of Loraine, Illinois, died on August 20 in her home.

Naomi Ann Simmons, age 86, of Mendon, died on August 19 in her home.

Births:

Caleb Crawford and Natelie Hidalgo of Griggsville, Illinois, welcomed a girl.

