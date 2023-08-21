John Wood Community College and Illinois College sign agricultural agreement

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A new agricultural articulation agreement is now official after John Wood and Illinois College administrators signed it Monday morning.

The agreement creates a pathway for John Wood students with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Agriculture or an Associate of Agricultural Sciences to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness Management at Illinois College.

John Wood Community College President Bryan Renfro said this partnership and agreement will make it easier for students to continue their educational journey.

“Students take less courses, it reduces their time to graduation if they’re sure that everything that they’re going to take is going to count, and it actually reduces their costs through graduation,” said Renfro.

Illinois College President Barbara Farley said she was excited to sign the agreement to provide students with a new opportunity.

“We think it’s really important to give students all kinds of opportunities to complete their degrees, and we want to build on the expertise of other colleges and universities in building these pathways to a 2+2 program. We all benefit,” Farley said.

Farley said this agreement combines John Wood’s expertise in agriculture with Illinois College’s expertise in business.

Some students are already taking advantage of the program, including recent JWCC Ag Alum and new Illinois College student Bryson Muegge.

He said this agreement showcases both school’s dedication to their student’s success.

“It just shows where Illinois College and John Wood are at. They really put the student at the forefront of what they’re caring about and so for me it was just a huge decision to go to John Wood and go to Illinois College. I felt like they valued me,” Muegge said.

Applications are still open for Illinois College’s in-person and online Agribusiness program. Classes begin next week.

You can find more information about the Agribusiness Management program here.

