Keokuk librarian takes finding the lost towns of Lee County into her own hands

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Merissa Lewiston took on the challenge of finding more than 20 lost towns in Lee County. Lewiston is in charge of adult services at the Keokuk Public Library, and she began her research after the task of locating a local historian to bring to the library became impossible.

“I thought, well, if I can’t find lost towns of Lee County readily available, why don’t I see if I can do enough research to make it happen on my own,” Lewiston said.

Lewiston began her research this spring. So far, she said she’s put in roughly 50 hours of work.

“We really have a long history in Lee County, some of these lost towns began as early as the 1830s, and there aren’t very many maps from that time period, so some of it is a bit more speculative than I was hoping it would be,” Lewiston said.

A majority of Lewiston’s work has taken place in Keokuk, looking through census data, train schedules and more. She said the next step is to go on a field trip to other libraries in the county to find the same information. Lewiston believes a key to the project’s success will be visiting local railroad museums.

“The presence or absence of a railroad really heavily effected whether or not there was a town at all,” Lewiston said.

Lewiston presented her findings for a second time on Sunday at the Miller House, at 318 N. 5th Street in Keokuk, also the home of the Lee County Historical Society.

Some towns Lewiston has discovered include Dover, which is just north of Donnellson, Meirotto, which borders West Point and Ambrosia which is close to Montrose.

Lewiston hopes to have made substantial ground on the project by next spring. She plans on presenting again later next year.

Lewiston's map of lost Lee County towns (WGEM)

