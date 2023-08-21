MacArthur Early Childhood Center construction pushed to this school year

MACOMB (WGEM) - Construction that was originally planned for this summer has been delayed to this school year at MacArthur Early Childhood Center. This comes after bids for a project that would add a new library, restrooms and teacher work space came in around $1 million more than what the school board had expected.

“We investigated about a year ago, kind of what the cost would be, around $1 million,” Superintendent Patrick Twomey said.

Twomey said the district took one month to reassess the project. He said they’re no longer going to have geothermal energy in the addition as that will save around $260,000.

“It’s a building from the 60′s, it’s a small building, you would never really recoup your cost of putting geothermal in,” Twomey said.

Twomey said the board will accept the lowest bid of around $1.8 million during Monday night’s board meeting. He expects construction to start sometime this semester. Because the project is an addition to the south end of the building, no students will be displaced or forced into different classrooms.

There also won’t be any traffic flow changes.

MacArthur was last on the list for the districts school facilities master plan, which was developed when Twomey came to the district a decade ago. Over the last several years, the district’s master plan has added six new classrooms at Edison School, a new cafeteria and additional restroom space. At Lincoln School, a multipurpose room, reading center and new cafeteria have been installed.

All buildings have a designated storm shelter. The addition at MacArthur will be the school’s shelter. At the newly opened middle school building, the sixth-grade wing is the storm shelter.

$750,000 of the project will be paid for by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds and the rest by the county’s one-cent sales tax for school facilities.

Twomey is hopeful for completion early this winter or sometime next spring.

