Memorial Medical Clinic unveils new addition, begins phase II of renovations

COLCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Memorial Medical Clinic looks a lot different. After several months of renovations at the 110 Market Street location in Colchester, Ill., officials unveiled the new look to the public while closing down the original clinic directly next door as that also will undergo renovations.

Memorial Medical Clinic never closed their doors to patients during phase one of the project. The original clinic stayed open through Friday afternoon while the finishing touches were being made to the new clinic next door.

Originally, the plan was to have opened in May, but supply chain issues pushed back the opening to Monday.

“This will absolutely not only allow us to see more patients, but do it in a more comfortable setting,” said nurse practitioner Kristy Wisslead. “This is also allowing us to add a multitude of additional resources for the community.”

Once phase two is complete at the original clinic, Wisslead said a pharmacy, physical therapy space and counseling services will also be added.

Before becoming Memorial Medical Clinic, the building was home to The Spotlight, an event center in downtown Colchester.

Wisslead said there’s an increased need for health care in the community.

She said the new space has allowed for more exam rooms, another full-time primary care provider and specialists including a pediatrician, an obstetrician/gynecologist (OBGYN), a general surgeon and an orthopedist.

“Access to care is one of the biggest determinants of health in rural America and this expansion is going to allow us to meet the needs of McDonough County in a way that we weren’t able to before,” Wisslead said.

The estimated completion date for phase two is sometime in December. The clinic first opened seven years ago, which is also when Wisslead first started.

Construction on the new clinic began in Dec., 2022.

