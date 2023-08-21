Paramedics open Hannibal cooling station

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Heat and humidity will continue to build across the Tri-States this week, and that has local paramedics taking action.

The Marion County Ambulance District is just one of many agencies that have opened cooling stations across the region.

The Hannibal cooling station is located at the corner of Main and Hill Streets.

Near record high dew points along with temperatures in the 90′s to near 100 are leading to feel like temperatures close to 110 degrees.

Marion and Ralls County Ambulance District Chief John Nemes said this excessive heat could lead to problems with people spending a lot of time outdoors.

“With the extreme temperatures forecast this week, the opportunity for heat related illnesses and emergencies increase dramatically, so we wanted to get out and provide a little bit of prevention, so hopefully we can keep those from happening,” Nemes said.

He said the risk is particularly high in Hannibal due to the number of tourists that visit the city.

“During the heat like this, water, rest and shade are the things you need to focus on. And with all the tourism in downtown Hannibal, especially some of the larger boats docking this week, we wanted to make sure that we had cooling stations set up to allow people to get that water, rest and shade that they need,” Nemes said.

He said if anyone feels weak, dizzy, and nauseous in the heat, they should seek cool shelter immediately and call for help.

The Hannibal cooling station will be open everyday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

The only exception is on Thursday, when the cooling station will remain open until 9 p.m. due to the Music Under the Stars event.

The heat will begin to die down over the weekend.

You can find a full list of Tri-State cooling centers here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.