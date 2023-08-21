QJHS implements new cell phone policy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Junior High School has implemented a new cell phone policy this school year to help limit distractions during the school day, according to officials with the school.

The new policy limits cellphone use throughout the day due to the phones becoming a distraction for students in class.

QJHS Principal Brenda Fleer said she expected pushback from students for the new rule, but she said all the feedback she’s received has been positive.

Fleer said one student told her that it was a relief to have a break from worrying about what’s happening on social media.

Many teachers have supported the new rule, including Language Arts teacher Brenda Rees.

“A teacher’s nightmare, now it’s a teacher win. I am beyond thrilled that this policy is being implemented,” Rees said.

Fleer said that a technology is an important resource in the classroom and students still have access to computers and tablets for educational resources.

