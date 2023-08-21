Scotland County Hospital welcomes new physician

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Scotland County Hospital officially has a new physician.

They are one of Missouri’s rural hospitals that have been struggling the most to bring in new doctors.

The new doctor is in family practice with obstetrics and will be delivering babies. Scotland County Hospital Family Practice Physician Dr. Elliot DeBlieck said being able to provide care to a small rural community was important for him in his job search.

”It is incredibly important because unfortunately, if you don’t have enough people doing a certain service in a place like this then you have no choice but to shut certain programs down,” DeBlieck said.

Scotland County Hospital Chief Operating Officer Brent Peirick said rural healthcare is important because it means residents won’t have to drive hours to be seen by a doctor.

”Yeah it’s very important. It’s nice to be able to keep healthcare local and our residents here in the community can stay local and they don’t have to drive hours to get healthcare. They can stay right here in Memphis and get the best healthcare around,” Peirick said.

He said they are now focused on recruiting more specialists so they can offer a wider range of services to local residents.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.