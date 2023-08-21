Today is our first full day under the Excessive Heat Warning

QUINCY (WGEM) - Today will be our first full day under the excessive heat warning, which went into effect yesterday afternoon.

As you head out the door this morning, be prepared for very warm, muggy conditions. Temperatures are in 70s to low 80s. Dew points are in the 70s, making for a very humid morning and causing it to already feel a little warmer than it really is. Some will start off their day with mostly clear skies while others will have some mid-level clouds. Winds will flow lightly out of the east today. Daytime highs are expected to be slightly below what we had yesterday, but that may be hard to believe because it will not feel any cooler. Highs will be in the low 90s, with heat index values as high as 108°. Those heat levels remain at the dangerous level. That is, if the right precautions are not taken. We have been through a heat wave already this summer so we know to handle it. Keep water and electrolytes flowing, check on neighbors/the elderly/the disabled, limit time outside, and bring pets inside. It is too hot for you, so therefore it is WAY too hot for our furry friends.

Heat index values look to hit into the 90s by 11AM. (maxuser | WGEM)

Heading into tonight, there will not be much relief from the heat/humidity. Warm lows are expected again, in the 70s. By late tonight, a warm front will move through the area. Very late tonight into early tomorrow morning some patchy fog will be possible. If the fog can develop, it would dissipate rather quickly after sunrise. Then, the rest of the day will be sunny to mostly sunny. Due to the warm front moving through, tomorrow will be hotter with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values as high as 115°. The hottest days of week will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.