Today is our first full day under the Excessive Heat Warning

An excessive heat warning is in effect for everyone in the Tri-States. Some of the warnings run...
An excessive heat warning is in effect for everyone in the Tri-States. Some of the warnings run through Thursday.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Today will be our first full day under the excessive heat warning, which went into effect yesterday afternoon.

As you head out the door this morning, be prepared for very warm, muggy conditions. Temperatures are in 70s to low 80s. Dew points are in the 70s, making for a very humid morning and causing it to already feel a little warmer than it really is. Some will start off their day with mostly clear skies while others will have some mid-level clouds. Winds will flow lightly out of the east today. Daytime highs are expected to be slightly below what we had yesterday, but that may be hard to believe because it will not feel any cooler. Highs will be in the low 90s, with heat index values as high as 108°. Those heat levels remain at the dangerous level. That is, if the right precautions are not taken. We have been through a heat wave already this summer so we know to handle it. Keep water and electrolytes flowing, check on neighbors/the elderly/the disabled, limit time outside, and bring pets inside. It is too hot for you, so therefore it is WAY too hot for our furry friends.

Heat index values look to hit into the 90s by 11AM.
Heat index values look to hit into the 90s by 11AM.(maxuser | WGEM)

Heading into tonight, there will not be much relief from the heat/humidity. Warm lows are expected again, in the 70s. By late tonight, a warm front will move through the area. Very late tonight into early tomorrow morning some patchy fog will be possible. If the fog can develop, it would dissipate rather quickly after sunrise. Then, the rest of the day will be sunny to mostly sunny. Due to the warm front moving through, tomorrow will be hotter with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values as high as 115°. The hottest days of week will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Davis
Police: Man arrested after exposing himself to kids at The Crossing
Two teens injured after a pursuit in Keokuk
Two teens injured after a pursuit in Keokuk
Heat Illness Symptoms
First Alert - Dangerous Heat Envelops the Region
Natasha McBride
McBride on parole from Illinois Department of Corrections
The tri-states will fall under an Excessive Heat Warning Sunday afternoon. Heat indices are...
First Alert goes into effect Sunday

Latest News

WGEM EVENING WEATHER 08 20 2023
Heat Illness Symptoms
First Alert - Dangerous Heat Envelops the Region
WGEM EVENING WEATHER 08 19 2023
The tri-states will fall under an Excessive Heat Warning Sunday afternoon. Heat indices are...
First Alert goes into effect Sunday