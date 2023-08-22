Canton Public Library receives grant for upgrades

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - There are some changes coming to the Canton Public Library in the coming months.

The library was awarded a $2,000 grant from the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri as part of their community grant program.

The money will be used to help expand library storage, upgrade technology, and renovate the community meeting room.

Library director Mary Kay Lane said the coming upgrades will make the library more accessible for everyone in the city.

“We want to create a much more functional and comfortable space for the whole community. They can use it for meeting rooms, for study groups, and of course we can use it for library events and educational programs,” said Lane.

She said any number of groups will be use the space.

“I feel like there’s a lot of groups that could use this area that don’t even know we have a space, even if it’s a quilting group or we’ve had 4H in there doing crafts and it was challenging for them because it was very crowded,” said Lane.

Lane said she hopes to begin work as soon as possible.

The total completion time should take between 6-8 months, with an estimated finish by April or May of 2024.

The rest of the library will remain open and largely unaffected by the upgrades.

Some events coming up at the library include:

Bad Art Night - Tuesday August 27 at 6PM

Guest Lecturer at the end of September

Book Club Discussion on Wednesday, October 4th at 5PM

The library received this old sign from a nearby homeowner that used to hang outside. The library is now asking everyone whether the sign should be kept as is or refurbished. (WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.