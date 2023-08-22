Council hears “desperate need” for Quincy housing

In the report given to council, Moore highlights that post-pandemic, the amount of residential permits have dropped significantly.
By Josef Lawler
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Council members heard tonight from Kyle Moore, Great River Economic Development Foundation president, on the need for affordable and livable housing in Adams County to help combat the worker shortage.

In the report given to council, Moore highlights that post-pandemic, the amount of residential permits have dropped significantly.

Along with housing prices increasing 9% within the last year, some employers have been housing new employees in hotels and Airbnbs.

Moore said there are 588 open positions within the city of Quincy with only 104 houses for sale.

“Addressing the housing shortage will lead to more opportunities for every sector in our community,” said Moore. “It will lead to more families employed in our communities which equates to more sale tax dollars to fund city services and higher land values to lower the property tax burden for everyone.”

The results of the study recommends these steps to to alleviate the housing deficit in Quincy and Adams County:

  1. Implement housing incentives to reduce the cost to construct new units.
  2. Adopt a program to rehabilitate older homes.
  3. Establish a county-wide housing program.
  4. Create a revolving loan fund to lower the cost of borrowing.
  5. Partner with banks and community groups to raise awareness of state and federal housing programs.

Moore said based on the study, to keep up with the growing need, 400 units need to be built this year, 500 units within the next 5 years and1600 units within the next 10 years.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Davis
Police: Man arrested after exposing himself to kids at The Crossing
Two teens injured after a pursuit in Keokuk
Two teens injured after a pursuit in Keokuk
More than 100 gathered at the Quincy Skate Park on Sunday to memorialize 22-year old Jacob...
Friends of Camp Point shooting victim skate in his remembrance
Heat Illness Symptoms
First Alert - Dangerous Heat Envelops the Region
Natasha McBride
McBride on parole from Illinois Department of Corrections

Latest News

In the report given to council, Moore highlights that post-pandemic, the amount of residential...
Council hears “desperate need” for Quincy housing
QJHS implemented a new cell phone policy this school year to help limit distractions during the...
QJHS implements new cell phone policy
Illini West Volleyball Looking Make History This Season
Illini West Volleyball Looking Make History This Season
Illinois College President Barbara Farley said she was excited to sign the agreement to provide...
John Wood Community College and Illinois College sign agricultural agreement