Council hears “desperate need” for Quincy housing

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Council members heard tonight from Kyle Moore, Great River Economic Development Foundation president, on the need for affordable and livable housing in Adams County to help combat the worker shortage.

In the report given to council, Moore highlights that post-pandemic, the amount of residential permits have dropped significantly.

Along with housing prices increasing 9% within the last year, some employers have been housing new employees in hotels and Airbnbs.

Moore said there are 588 open positions within the city of Quincy with only 104 houses for sale.

“Addressing the housing shortage will lead to more opportunities for every sector in our community,” said Moore. “It will lead to more families employed in our communities which equates to more sale tax dollars to fund city services and higher land values to lower the property tax burden for everyone.”

The results of the study recommends these steps to to alleviate the housing deficit in Quincy and Adams County:

Implement housing incentives to reduce the cost to construct new units. Adopt a program to rehabilitate older homes. Establish a county-wide housing program. Create a revolving loan fund to lower the cost of borrowing. Partner with banks and community groups to raise awareness of state and federal housing programs.

Moore said based on the study, to keep up with the growing need, 400 units need to be built this year, 500 units within the next 5 years and1600 units within the next 10 years.

