Excessive Heat Warning Extended

By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
First Alert Extended through Friday
First Alert Extended through Friday(Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Friday until 10 PM. We expect near 100° temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index values will top out around 115 on both days. Friday’s heat index value should be around 105 to 107. There are some forecast models that develop isolated shower and thunderstorm activity on Saturday. While other forecast models indicate isolated shower, or thunderstorm activity on Sunday. We will have to keep an eye on the weekend forecast for the development of those showers to kind of hone that forecast. Right now, the confidence is not strong in the development of those showers on Saturday or Sunday. What we are solid on is the fact that we will see significantly cooler temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s high temperature is much more seasonal in the mid-80s and then on Sunday temperature should only top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Davis
Police: Man arrested after exposing himself to kids at The Crossing
More than 100 gathered at the Quincy Skate Park on Sunday to memorialize 22-year old Jacob...
Friends of Camp Point shooting victim skate in his remembrance
QJHS implements new cell phone policy
FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments
So far Lewiston has found around 20 towns, but believes there's several more.
Keokuk librarian takes finding the lost towns of Lee County into her own hands

Latest News

The excessive heat warning continues today. As of right now, the warnings run through Thursday...
Getting hotter today, but the hottest days are yet to come
First Alert Weather Tuesday Morning
Heat Index values are oppressive
Heat Index Values near 117°
An excessive heat warning is in effect for everyone in the Tri-States. Some of the warnings run...
Today is our first full day under the Excessive Heat Warning