Excessive Heat Warning Extended

First Alert Extended through Friday (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Friday until 10 PM. We expect near 100° temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index values will top out around 115 on both days. Friday’s heat index value should be around 105 to 107. There are some forecast models that develop isolated shower and thunderstorm activity on Saturday. While other forecast models indicate isolated shower, or thunderstorm activity on Sunday. We will have to keep an eye on the weekend forecast for the development of those showers to kind of hone that forecast. Right now, the confidence is not strong in the development of those showers on Saturday or Sunday. What we are solid on is the fact that we will see significantly cooler temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s high temperature is much more seasonal in the mid-80s and then on Sunday temperature should only top out in the mid to upper 70s.

